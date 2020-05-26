Adam Ball's Sudbury gym has been affiliated with CrossFit since it opened in 2011. For the last six years, it has operated under the umbrella of the Sudbury School of Fitness, which also includes a health clinic, but still bore the CrossFit Sudbury name — until this week.

The gym will no longer use the name CrossFit. It's a move a number of gyms are making, as they disassociate themselves with a brand mired with controversy over comments by its founder and former CEO.

Greg Glassman stepped down Wednesday, following backlash over tweets he posted on the weekend about the death of George Floyd, and the Black Lives Matter movement.

Ball says his reaction to Glassman's comments was "surprise and disappointment."

"We, like, right away, had just been hit with this feeling of like, that's not, that's not in alignment with who we are and what we do and you know the community we've built," Ball said.

"So it was a challenge to then reconcile sharing the name CrossFit, which is a fantastic methodology and something that we use to help people get fit and improve their health, with this type of statement and stance."

'Taking a stand'

Ball's gym announced on Monday it would no longer be using the CrossFit name, instead using just the name Sudbury School of Fitness. He said the decision has been met with a lot of support from members.

"I think the best thing I've read that made me feel really great is hearing from our members saying that they're proud of us for taking a stand and for taking some sort of action, as little as it is in the grand scheme of things," Ball said.

Meanwhile Sudbury's other CrossFit-affiliated gym — True North CrossFit — still bears the same name, though that may soon change. The gym posted to social media saying it does not share Glassman's views, but owner Brad Hogue said he and his partner are having discussions about changing their name, too.

"We're definitely leaning towards the way of distancing ourselves and trying to slowly re-brand our gym, but yet keeping our core values of like what we did and what we offered as a CrossFit gym before this happened," Hogue said.

Control over brand

While CrossFit is a recognizable name, both gym owners said they feel in recent years, the affiliation has become less important to their success, as they have established themselves in their communities.

Going forward, Ball said he'll be glad to have "full control over our brand and the message that we're sending out."

While he's committed to re-branding, he said he was relieved to see Glassman step down, and he hopes the brand can continue under new leadership.

"Knowing that he won't be involved … definitely makes me happy to know that CrossFit won't cease to be altogether, because they have done a lot of important work," Ball said.