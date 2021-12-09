While most see the necessity for tighter COVID-19 restrictions in Sudbury, the new rules from Public Health Sudbury and Districts are likely to put a bit of a dent in the Christmas social schedule.

Crosscut Distillery in Sudbury has holiday parties booked every weekend until Christmas and the owners are not sure which ones will be able to go ahead, if any.

"The holiday bookings are definitely a huge part of our business this time of year, so, it will definitely be a setback," said Corrisa Blaseg, the marketing and events manager. "But of course, we want to keep the safety of the public and our customers of utmost importance."

Due to an increase in COVID cases, the Sudbury and District Health unit has instituted new restrictions which come into effect this Saturday at 12:01 a.m. They also apply to Manitoulin Island, Espanola, Massey, the French River and other areas.

Corissa Blaseg is marketing and event manager for Crosscut Distillery in Sudbury, Ont. (Corissa Blaseg/Submitted)

Some of the restrictions for businesses include limiting the size of social gatherings to 10 people indoors and 25 people outdoors. Restaurants are not able to offer buffets and have to ensure customers generally remain seated.

Blaseg said she is already getting phone calls from those who've booked their parties and is trying to get further clarification from the health unit.

"We're finding it difficult to differentiate the restrictions between businesses, whether that's the shopping mall or a restaurant. So when we seek out that information we just find it very vague."

The Sudbury Theatre Centre staff are also making a lot of calls. They're letting people who've booked tickets for this weekend's performance of a Christmas Carol know that it is cancelled. It opened a week and a half ago but three performances this weekend will not be allowed.

John McHenry is the artistic director for the Sudbury Theatre Centre. (Robin De Angelis/CBC)

"If we could have just made it through this weekend," said McHenry. "It is very difficult to put on a performance for just 10 people.

Sue Peters is also switching gears this weekend. She has a number of private parties booked at her fine dining restaurant called The Cedar Nest.

Some of her patrons have decided to do takeout.

"Because they don't want us to lose the business, which is really nice and considerate on their behalf," said Peters.

Sue Peters is the owner of the Cedar Nest in downtown Sudbury. (Jamie-Lee McKenzie/CBC)

Another change in the new restrictions will see more establishments required to check for proof of vaccination for those 12 and older. Previously it was voluntary for places such as personal care services, museums, galleries and science centres.

Jimmy Giroux's salon and barber shop, Collective Haus, will fall into that category on December 15th. He said that they've already pushed to have people vaccinated and they did require proof of vaccination for beard trims and shaves. He would like to have seen it mandatory from the beginning for his industry as well.

Jimmy Giroux is the owner of the salon and barber shop Collective Haus. (Collective Haus/Facebook)

"They said it was okay to do beard trims and shaves. Well, I'm six inches away from someone's face while I'm doing that. I have my mask on, but for them to have a shave, they don't. I think you should at least have your vaccine, or you should lose your privilege to get a shave."

The health unit said despite being in the 21st month of the pandemic, more than one quarter of total cases have been reported in the last 30 days.