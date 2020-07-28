Eight new COVID-19 cases reported in Greater Sudbury

COVID-19 is making a comeback in Greater Sudbury, with public health officials reporting eight new cases of the virus on Monday.

With four other new positive tests reported in the last week, there are now 12 active coronavirus cases for Public Health Sudbury and Districts.

Seven of the new patients are under the age of 19 with no gender indicated, plus a male in his 30s.

One of those under 19 is believed to have contracted COVID-19 because of travel, while the rest were exposed to someone who recently travelled.

The health unit says all eight are now self-isolating. Through contact tracing, public health officials are reaching out to those who have had close contact with these individuals.

The numbers in Sudbury haven't been this high for months and the spike comes the week after the province brought northern Ontario into Stage 3, with most businesses re-opening.

"If there was ever any doubt, these eight cases put us on alert that catching COVID-19 continues to be a risk in our area. It remains critical to question where you travel, how you interact with people, and what you do when you are feeling unwell," Medical officer of health Dr. Penny Sutcliffe said in a statement.

"You may feel that it won't happen to you. The bad news is that it can. The good news is you take simple and effective steps to prevent infection with COVID-19."

This brings the total of COVID cases in northeastern Ontario to 231 since the pandemic began. Thirteen of those are active.