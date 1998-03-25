Sudbury's health unit says COVID-19 outbreaks have been declared at the Salvation Army Cedar Place shelter and the YMCA Warming Centre.

They say they are working with service operators to determine if individuals can be contacted directly, but might not have information to contact everyone who may have been exposed.

Public health is advising the public of a potential high-risk of exposure to COVID-19 for anyone who attended these facilities on the following dates:

Salvation Army Cedar Place shelter – March 9

YMCA Warming Centre – March 14

Anyone who attended these facilities should: