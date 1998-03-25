COVID-19 outbreaks declared at Sudbury shelter, warming centre
Sudbury's health unit says COVID-19 outbreaks have been declared at the Salvation Army Cedar Place shelter and the YMCA Warming Centre.
Health unit says its working on contact tracing in this challenging situation
They say they are working with service operators to determine if individuals can be contacted directly, but might not have information to contact everyone who may have been exposed.
Public health is advising the public of a potential high-risk of exposure to COVID-19 for anyone who attended these facilities on the following dates:
Salvation Army Cedar Place shelter – March 9
YMCA Warming Centre – March 14
Anyone who attended these facilities should:
- Carefully self-monitor for signs and symptoms of COVID-19.
- Self-isolate immediately if symptoms develop. Please seek assistance from local service agencies if you require support with self-isolation.
- Seek testing. Clients can seek testing information through the shelter and warming centre. Public Health is also working closely with partners to provide asymptotic testing to clients. More details will be communicated directly to clients, through those agencies.