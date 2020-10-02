Northeastern Ontario poll: Have you been tested for COVID-19?
We want to hear from you!
As the pandemic continues on, more and more people are being tested for COVID-19. And we're wondering how long you've had to wait to see your test results.
For some, extended delays means extra time off work, increased child care costs and continued self-isolation.
CBC Sudbury is looking into this story and how it's affecting northeastern Ontario residents. We welcome you to fill in the form below. Your responses will be kept confidential.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.