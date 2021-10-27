COVID-19 outbreak closes school in Azilda

All students at École Ste-Marie in Azilda are at home for at least two more weeks. This week the French Catholic school board announced the elementary school will be closed until Nov. 12, after the health unit declared a COVID-19 outbreak.

The outbreak is the latest on a growing list of outbreaks in Sudbury. The health unit is currently reporting seven active outbreaks, and the number of active COVID-19 cases in Sudbury and districts has risen to 209 as of Wednesday afternoon.

"The number of COVID-19 cases that we are seeing is certainly concerning," said Carly Zubalich, a public health nurse with Public Health Sudbury and Districts.

"Right now within our community we know that we have out of the new 144 cases that we've seen in the past week, 52 of them were close contacts of a confirmed case, and then 56 of them were associated with an outbreak"

Not the only school dealing with cases

École Ste-Marie is not the only school dealing with COVID cases, and the need for students to self-isolate. There is also an outbreak declared at St. Francis Catholic School, and Zubalich said there are currently a total of 15 school cohorts in isolation because of high-risk exposure.

Zubalich said it isn't surprising to see the cases rising in schools, despite best efforts to keep staff and students safe, and mitigate the risks.

"Usually you know when we see an increase in the number within our community, often times its reflected with the school as well," Zubalich said.

Zubalich said the Ste. Marie outbreak and others offer a good reminder about the importance of following public health measures, including mask wearing and physical distancing.

The Conseil scolaire catholique Nouvelon declined CBC's request for an interview. In a news release the board said students will be able to continue their learning from home in a virtual format, until the school reopens.