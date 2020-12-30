Sudbury's public health unit is asking people to think twice about any New Year's celebrations where a gathering is involved.

This comes after Public Health Sudbury and Districts' contact tracing identified that eight of the cases reported over the holiday season were related to common exposures — including a Christmas Eve gathering.

"Seeing cases that come from activities that are frankly against public health advice and current shutdown measures is frustrating at best," said Dr. Penny Sutcliffe, medical officer of health.

"Lives and livelihoods literally are in the balance. With recent surges in the Timiskaming area, Thunder Bay, and Simcoe Muskoka, we don't have to look far to know we're also at risk. Think twice about your New Year's celebrations — lower your and your loved ones' risk and start the New Year right."

A province-wide shutdown is currently in effect in Sudbury and districts until Jan. 9. Shutdown rules include:

Indoor gatherings with anyone outside your household are prohibited. Individuals who live alone may consider having exclusive, close contact with another household to help reduce the negative impacts of social isolation.

Outdoor organized public events and social gatherings are limited to 10 people and must comply with public health advice on physical distancing.

The health unit says everyone is advised to stay home as much as possible, with trips outside the home limited to necessities such as food, medication, medical appointments, or supporting vulnerable community members.

There are currently 17 active cases in Public Health Sudbury & Districts' service area.