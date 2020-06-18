Public Health Sudbury & Districts is reporting two new COVID-19 cases in Greater Sudbury today.

They are the first new positive cases in five weeks in the area covered by the health unit.

A man and woman from Sudbury, both in their 20s, are self-isolating. It's not known where they picked up the virus.

That brings to 66 the number of positive cases in the district.

"This is a serious reminder that the risk of infection is still present," said medical officer of health Dr. Penny Sutcliffe.

"Although we haven't reported a case of COVID-19 since May 14, these new cases are a reality check and strong reminder that we must keep up our guard to control the spread of COVID-19 in our communities."

She noted that, with the re-opening of the province, "we have more opportunities to interact with each other and for the virus to spread. With re-opening, it is sort of like the speed limit has increased in our area and so now more than ever, we need to 'wear our seatbelts'."

Those "seatbelts" include hand washing, keeping our distance, wearing non-medical masks, staying home when ill, and getting tested.

"These are small prices to pay for the benefits of businesses re-opening, social isolation ending, and mental health flourishing. It is literally in our own hands to make this successful," Sutcliffe said.

