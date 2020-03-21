Sudbury doctor makes online plea for N95 masks

Health Sciences North is receiving offers of personal protective equipment, following an online plea from a doctor at the Sudbury hospital.

In a Facebook post Friday evening, Dr. Lacey Pitre said the hospital needs N95 masks, and called on anyone who might have the protective respirator masks — from veterinarians, to construction workers to mining companies — to contact the hospital.

"If you have any N95 masks and you are not using them for direct patient care - reach out to our team at HSN. They will be used", Pitre wrote in her post, which she called a "request of the utmost importance."

The post has been shared hundreds of times, and has prompted offers of donations — as well as concerns about the supply of personal protective equipment for healthcare workers in Sudbury, on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Offers coming in to Health Sciences North

Officials with Health Sciences North declined CBC's request for an interview, instead referring reporters to a short statement posted on the hospital's Facebook page late Friday night.

The statement said HSN "has received offers of assistance with Personal Protective Equipment" and said staff would evaluate the suitability of all offers.

HSN did not respond when asked if it has the supplies of personal protective equipment it needs to deal with COVID-19.

CBC News did contact Dr. Pitre, who said she would do an interview if the hospital agreed.

An HSN spokesperson said that would not be permitted.

Province 'firing on all cylinders' to ensure supply

In a media briefing Saturday afternoon, Ontario's Chief Medical Officer of Health, Dr. David Williams, said supply of personal protective equipment, including N95 masks, "is a major discussion we're having all the time."

"We're firing on all cylinders to get as much supply as we want so we not only have enough, we would like to have an abundance if we could," Williams said.

When it comes to ramping up the supply of essential gear, the province is looking not only at ordering through traditional avenues, but also looking into other industries that might have supplies that could be shared.

"We've been contacted by some dentists saying, you know, we have a lot of masks right now, we're not doing elective procedures, you know we're willing to give them to you," said Dr. Barbara Yaffe, the province's Associate Chief Medical Officer of Health.

"So it's masks that are not being used elsewhere, plus manufacturing companies that could potentially produce more."

Among those offering to help in Sudbury is mining company Vale, which has offered to donate 500 masks to Health Sciences North.