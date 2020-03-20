Student residences at Laurentian University in Sudbury have largely cleared out, after many students returned home, with classes now offered online for the rest of the semester.

But amid the COVID-19 pandemic, there are still some students living on campus — many of them international students, with no way to get home.

Sixteen-year-old Temitope Shogbolu is one of the students still in residence, with most of her family many thousands of kilometres away in Nigeria.

"It's kind of like confusing at the moment right now, because I miss my family, I haven't seen them in like two years," said Shogbolu.

'I wanted to go back'

Like everyone else adjusting to new realities in recent days and weeks, Shogbolu has had a lot to take in, and adapt to. She recalls the confusion the day, less then two weeks ago, when the university suspended on-campus classes, shortly after the first confirmed case of COVD-19 in Sudbury was announced.

"I was getting like emails everywhere from the residences, from my clinical placement advisors, from the nursing program, from the president, the senate and everything of Laurentian university," Shogbolu said.

"But as of right now, things have kind of slowed down a bit because I feel like … we're getting used to the situation kind of."

While many students have moved out, residences are still open at Laurentian University. Many of those who remain are international students. (Erik White/CBC)

With classes now online only, and people around the world suspending travel plans, Shogbolu had to make a choice — to return to Nigeria, or to stay put.

"I wanted to go back to Nigeria, but then I kind of like thought about it because, like what if I go back to Nigeria and then I am not able to come back for school next semester. Like, if this corona pandemic still goes on," Shogbolu said.

Since she is not a Canadian citizen, nor a permanent resident, Shogbolu didn't want to risk leaving the country, in case border restrictions remain in place longer-term.

Worry goes both ways

While most of her family is in Nigeria, Shogbolu has a twin sister, who is also a student at Laurentian. She said she's glad to have her sister with her, and is in regular contact with her family back home.

"They are kind of worried about me and my sister because we don't have anyone else here in Canada. So, like my mom she keeps advising us to wash our hands, tells us to like buy food and all the things," Shogbolu said.

Temitope Shogbolu is in regular contact with her family members in Nigeria. She said keeping in touch with them helps her maintain a positive outlook. (Submitted by Temitope Shogbolu)

Shogbolu said keeping busy and talking to family is helping her keep a positive outlook, though she admits the worry goes both ways.

"I'm kind of worried because of the healthcare system there, and I'm kind of worried about them. But my mom she keeps assuring me that like they are all fine and I shouldn't be worrying about them, that I should just focus on being safe here in Canada."