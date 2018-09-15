It was already an automatic win for a Sudbury couple at a recent fall fair.

Perry and Alice Kirkbride grew a giant pumpkin and hoped to put the gourd in competition with other growers at the annual fall fair in Lively.

But to their surprise, no one else showed up with a giant pumpkin to compete.

They could have packed up their blue ribbon for the 325-pound pumpkin, but instead, decided to raise money for the hospice.

People who wanted to check out the pumpkin were asked to pay $2 to do so — with all proceeds going to the hospice.

Alice, a former nurse, says the idea to charge people was a spur of the moment decision.

"We weren't prepared for this in any way shape or form," she said.

"When we got home, we really didn't realize how much money we had made until we counted it."

The total? More than $250.

But it's not the only time the couple has donated to the facility. Perry says he and Alice have been working to collect money each month for the hospice, including collecting empty bottles.

"By the end of the year, it adds up into the thousands," he said.

"All you're doing is picking up scrap cans and bottles that people are literally throwing away."

As for the giant pumpkin competition next year, Perry says he hopes and and Alice won't be the only competitors.

"I gave lots and lots of seeds away," he said with a laugh.