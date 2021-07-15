Sudbury councillor reprimanded for 2nd time this year for breaching code of conduct

Councillors in the City of Greater Sudbury have voted to reprimand their colleague Gerry Montpellier, for breaching the city's code of conduct.

This is the second time this year the city's integrity commissioner investigated a complaint against the Ward 3 city councillor.

Both incidents are connected with publicly criticising city staff during media interviews. In those interviews he spoke about how the city's volunteer firefighters are treated by municipal staff.

Integrity commissioner Robert Swayze recommended that Montpellier's pay be suspended for 60 days.

While the rest of city council did vote to reprimand him, they once again opted not to suspend his pay.

Some councillors expressed concerns that the decision falls on them to decide if their colleagues are to be financially penalized.