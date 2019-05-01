A Greater Sudbury city councillor says he is concerned one of his colleagues has been unable to properly represent the residents of his ward.

During Tuesday's council meeting, Ward 2 Coun. Michael Vagnini abstained from every vote called on a variety of motions and resolutions.

When Ward 4 Coun. Geoff McCausland asked him why he was abstaining, Vagnini said it was for "personal and legal reasons."

In an email to CBC News, Vagnini said he could not comment further on his abstentions due to legal advice he's received.

"I am not allowed to speak about it until after the investigation on me is completed," he said. "This is under the guidance of my legal team headed up by Michael Lacy."

The North Bay Police Service is investigating allegations that Vagnini threatened Ward 11 Coun. Bill Leduc.

"I categorically deny that I committed any criminal offence," Vagnini said in a statement in late January, after Leduc submitted a complaint to Sudbury police.

North Bay police are investigating the allegations because at the time, Vagnini sat on the Greater Sudbury Police Services Board. However council voted to remove him from the board on Feb. 8.

Geoff McCausland is the city councillor for Ward 4 in Greater Sudbury. (Submitted by The City of Greater Sudbury)

Following Tuesday's council meeting, McCausland told CBC News he was not satisfied with Vagnini's response to his concerns.

"Ultimately, I really just don't understand why he would be unable to participate in council meetings for personal and legal reasons," he said.

"But if that is the case, does that mean that the residents of Ward 2 will have no voice at the table for the rest of the term?"

According to Ontario's Municipal Act , a failure to vote is registered as a no vote.

"Councillor Vagnini voted no to traffic calming, no to playground revitalization, no to a potential long-term care facility and no to renaming C Street in Lively, Len Turner Drive. A change that Councillor Vagnini himself proposed," McCausland said.

Coun. Leduc, who submitted the complaint against Vagnini in January, said the abstentions also disappointed him.

"But I will say it is very disappointing that the councillor is not voting and not representing his residents properly at this point in time by abstaining from the vote," Leduc said.

In an email to CBC News, Sudbury Mayor Brian Bigger's office said he would not be commenting on Vagnini's decision to abstain from voting.