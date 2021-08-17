Greater Sudbury city council has endorsed a location for a proposed transitional housing build and can now apply to secure its earmarked federal rapid housing funds for the project.

Council approved a plan at its August 17 meeting for building up to 40 units on Lorraine St., near Lasalle Blvd. and Notre Dame Ave., northwest of the city core.

This step will allow Greater Sudbury to apply for $7.4 million in funds already set aside for the city through the second phase of the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation's Rapid Housing Initiative.

"The Lorraine Street site essentially provides a blank canvas for a purpose built complex that incorporates the needs of community partners in the development," said Tyler Campbell, Greater Sudbury's director of social services.

The funding requires that the units be ready within 12 months and the city says it hopes to have the facility ready for those in need in Greater Sudbury by the end of 2022.

Urgent housing needs exist in Sudbury

Greater Sudbury is one of 30 communities CMHC identified in the second round of its rapid housing funding as having the most pressing housing needs. Criteria include the number of people waiting for housing and the average cost of accommodations.

Sudbury also has a lack of supportive housing infrastructure, which the report to council cited as one of the city's largest barriers. CMHC named Sudbury as a pre-selected municipality for affordable housing funds on July 20.

Councillors Fern Cormier, Joscelyne Landry-Altmann and Deb McIntosh have long advocated for transitional housing. Council unanimously approved the business case for a transitional housing site during its 2021 budget process, including construction costs and operational funds to both run the site and provide a clinical treatment team for residents.

The city expected construction costs to surpass $10 million for a 40- to 60-unit build, and CMHC's pledge for $7.4 million would help to offset that amount for a building of up to 40 units.

Lorraine St. proposal gets unanimous support

Council unanimously endorsed the site proposal for a transitional housing complex at Lorraine St., allowing city staff to apply for the earmarked CMHC funds. The short, six-week window to apply meant staff had to limit their search to municipally-owned properties with compatible zoning, services and sizing.

The other option shared in the report, as a less desirable option, was 1127 Bancroft Drive. That's the site of the former St. Jean school, which is currently in use for other purposes.

The Lorraine St. property has ample space and the potential for future expansion, access to transportation and social services and is close to other permanent housing options, possibly easing transitions out of supportive housing to longer-term options.

The site also has plenty of green space, important to support healing among Indigenous residents, as the city heard through consultations for the business case.

Cormier asked where the balance of the funds would come from, as the city had originally projected construction costs to reach $10 million.

Campbell said the Aug. 17 report was only to secure the CMHC funding and that council would later receive more detailed cost estimates and possible funding sources for review.

Cormier asked whether the ongoing federal election could jeopardize the funding, should a change of government occur. Campbell said the city had yet to receive any funds, but further discussions suggested that the funding might be stable because of Sudbury's identified needs.

Campbell said the proposal to offer in-house supportive services would also mean that individuals with the most complex needs would be prioritized for this site.

Staff told the meeting that there is an estimated 45 to 60 day turnaround before CMHC will confirm the funding.