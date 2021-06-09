New Costco gas station to open Friday in Sudbury, Ont.

A new Costco gas station in Sudbury is set to officially open Friday morning.

The company first revealed plans for a 24 pump station just over a year ago, at the time saying it was expected to open in summer 2022. Costco spokesperson Martin Groleau said it will officially open Friday, Dec. 9, though it's possible it could start operating as early as Thursday afternoon.

Groleau said the company now opens gas stations in every new market when it opens a store, and is glad to now be able to operate one in Sudbury.

"It's a different way to give more value to a Costco membership card," Groleau said.

Patrick De Haan, the head of petroleum analysis with GasBuddy, said Costco is typically is able to sell gas more cheaply than competitors.

He said new Costco gas stations tend to have a pretty significant impact on local gas markets — so even non-Costco members may benefit from savings at other stations in the area.

"It tends to bring a lot of competition and some very low prices, especially at the station's opening," De Haan said.

De Haan said a new gas station like this would mostly affect gas stations in a fairly small radius in the area, and would likely not have much impact on prices at stations in other parts of the city.