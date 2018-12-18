Greater Sudbury reviewing core services
The in-depth review of several core services will come back to city council in early 2020
The City of Greater Sudbury is undergoing a comprehensive review of its core services.
In April, councillor Al Sizer tabled a motion requesting a review of all core services. He was hoping a review would help with the 2020 budget as well as help make enhancements to some of the services that residents expect.
"It's not looking to reduce, but to reallocate if possible to provide the level of service or improve that level of service that our residents expect," said Sizer during the city council meeting on Tuesday.
Phase one of the review was presented to city council at the meeting, which included an overview of all 58 core services that the city currently offers. 11 of those are legislated, mandated or required by the provincial or federal government, including services like housing programs, Ontario Works and fire safety and prevention.
The rest of the services are considered traditional services that are usually offered by municipalities. Those 47 services includes parks, arenas, transit, water treatment and recreation services.
The report also provided recommendations on services that should have a further review.
"A review that examines the potential for change so that where there were needs to enhance a service level you could talk about realigning resources so that that service level could be maintained or delivered at a higher level without necessarily an increase in cost," said Ed Archer, the city's Chief Administrative Officer.
Staff recommended seven core services to be further reviewed — arenas, parks, recreation programming, assets and facilities management, community grants (including grants provided by economic development), roads operations and maintenance and long term care.
The city will return to council with an in-depth review of these services in early 2020 for phase two of the report.
