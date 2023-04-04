Sudbury, Ont., contractors still not being paid despite provisions to Ontario's Construction Act

Sudbury contractors say provisions added to Ontario's Construction Act in 2019, aren't effective enough.

They say it's not uncommon to receive payments for jobs months after completion. The provisions stipulate that clients have 28 days to pay contractors after an invoice is received. Clients can also dispute the invoice within 14 days of receiving it.

Kerrie Michelutti is owner of Home and Haven in Sudbury. She says sometimes she's owed significant amounts of money for jobs her business completed.

"One was over $100,000. We understand that people have cash flow issues and we are respectful of those. But we don't want to be put into a position where we have cash flow issues as well," Michelutti said.

Someone can tell that person to pay you but at the end of the day they can't make you pay them. — Kerrie Michelutti, owner of Home and Haven in Sudbury

"You have 90 per cent of the rules for 10 per cent of the people. The people who aren't going to follow the rules aren't going to follow the rules whether you have a legislative rule in place, or not. Unfortunately you have to be smart," she said.

"No matter what, someone can tell that person to pay you but at the end of the day they can't make you pay them."

Brad Davis is also a contractor in Sudbury. His business offers services from carpentry to plumbing. He says he's been burned by larger commercial clients in the region on a number of occasions.

"I have had to issue emails stipulating that I was filing for small claims court unless I'd receive payment. There were a couple of instances with corporations in Sudbury that had forced me to take those steps," Davis said.

Awareness campaign

Now, the Council of Ontario Construction Associations (COCA) has launched an awareness campaign to address the problem of prompt payment across the province.

Ian Cunningham, president of the association, says the campaign includes an online resource for contractors to use, to better understand their rights.

"You don't have to dig too deeply to find stories of delayed payment or non-payment," Cunningham said.

"Our concern is that delayed payment continues to be a plague in the construction industry, an industry that relies on cash flow," he said.

To date, Cunningham said there have been about 350 adjudications brought forward to the provincial government with about 100 decisions made on those disputes, so far.

Cunningham said he hopes the awareness campaign will help encourage more contractors to bring forward their payment delays to the government.

CBC News has reached out to the Attorney General's Office and are waiting on a response.