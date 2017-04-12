Sudbury's construction season to stretch into mid-December
City has spent about $60 million on road construction so far this season
Due to some mild weather, Greater Sudbury's construction season is due to extend into mid-December.
David Shelsted, the city's director of engineering services, said that despite some supply chain disruptions, most of the road construction projects planned for the year were completed on time.
Sudbury's Barrydowne Road, which required more water main work than expected, will be a big focus during the extended construction season
"So on Barrydowne Road you'll see construction until mid-December, at which time the traffic control will all be removed and all of Barrydowne will be opened up for the winter season," Shelsted said.
He said the city has spent about $60 million on road construction projects so far this season.
Next season's budget is before council, but Shelsted said he expects a "healthy capital budget" for 2022.
Shelsted said the city plans to focus on improving some arterial roads and has a "healthy bridge component" planned for next year's construction season.
Council is expected to vote on the city's 2022 budget on Dec, 14, with deliberations starting at the end of November.
With files from Kate Rutherford
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?