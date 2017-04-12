Due to some mild weather, Greater Sudbury's construction season is due to extend into mid-December.

David Shelsted, the city's director of engineering services, said that despite some supply chain disruptions, most of the road construction projects planned for the year were completed on time.

Sudbury's Barrydowne Road, which required more water main work than expected, will be a big focus during the extended construction season

"So on Barrydowne Road you'll see construction until mid-December, at which time the traffic control will all be removed and all of Barrydowne will be opened up for the winter season," Shelsted said.

He said the city has spent about $60 million on road construction projects so far this season.

Next season's budget is before council, but Shelsted said he expects a "healthy capital budget" for 2022.

Shelsted said the city plans to focus on improving some arterial roads and has a "healthy bridge component" planned for next year's construction season.

Council is expected to vote on the city's 2022 budget on Dec, 14, with deliberations starting at the end of November.