Spring is in the air, but in Constance Lake First Nation in northeastern Ontario, warming temperatures and thawing ground are brining anxiety rather than optimism.

The weather conditions are expected to reactivate a fungus that causes the lung disease blastomycosis. The community east of Hearst has been dealing with a blastomycosis outbreak since the fall, and Chief Ramona Sutherland worries there could soon be more infections.

The fungus is found in soil and rotting wood, and if disturbed, spores could spread through the air.

"It's hard to enjoy the prospects of spring right now," Sutherland said.

Sutherland said 49 people in the community of about 900 have now tested positive for blastomycosis since it was initially suspected last fall. Five people have died, though she said not all of them had autopsies to confirm blastomycosis.

"We have suffered five losses of our friends, family and community members, and I fear another loss," Sutherland said.

Aiming to eliminate possible sources of fungus

Sutherland said efforts to identify the source of the fungus have not been successful.

"Our search is a microscopic one, and we're looking at a large area."

Blastomycosis is a fungal infection of the lungs that produces the same symptoms as pneumonia. (Merckmanuals.com)

Sutherland said work will soon start to eliminate possible sources, including muddy shortcuts where children like to play in the spring.

"We're going to have to upgrade those shortcuts to eliminate those puddles. That's sad in a way, but absolutely necessary to protect our children."

She said about half a dozen wood piles in the community will be carefully removed.

COVID-19 means added concern

Along with anxieties around blastomycosis, Sutherland is concerned about the ever-present threat of COVID-19. The community declared a state of emergency due to an outbreak in January. Sutherland said she's particularly concerned since both the fungal lung infection and COVID-19 are respiratory illnesses.

"Our fear as a community is if our numbers go up with COVID again, then that is a double risk for our community members who have blasto," Sutherland said.

While children are back in school, Sutherland said strict measures are in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

"We will continue to have those COVID protocols in place so long as we have, well so long as there's COVID, but especially so long as we have blasto patients in the community," Sutherland said.