The organization that organizes school bus transportation in the Sudbury area wants to know which students will be taking the bus this upcoming school year.

Renée Boucher, executive director of the Sudbury Student Services Consortium, says planning needs to be done now before the first day of school next month.

That way, the group can determine which students will go on which buses.

Renée Boucher is the executive director of the Sudbury Student Services Consortium, which organizes school bus transportation for the four school boards in the Sudbury, Espanola and Manitoulin Island areas. (Kate Rutherford/CBC)

Boucher says all students learning at home last year are now automatically registered to take the bus this fall.

"So if parents know or have decided that their child will not be taking the bus in September, they must let us know," she said.

Parents can call or email the consortium, or they can use the online portal to opt out of transportation.

"This way we will be able to do the assigned seating with the proper children on our buses," Boucher said.

No driver shortage expected

Meanwhile the Sudbury Student Services Consortium does not anticipate a driver shortage this year.

Last year, several school bus routes had to be cancelled due to a driver shortage when some drivers quit during the pandemic.

"Although they did not work last year because of the fear of catching COVID-19, now that they are fully vaccinated they feel comfortable coming back and driving children to and from school."

"So some drivers are coming back, which is a really good sign for us," Boucher said, adding they would love to have additional drivers.

"We want additional drivers for spare drivers as well, but we're hoping that we don't lose anybody else during the summer."

The same health and safety protocols that were on school buses during the 2020-2021 school year will also be in effect in September. That includes the driver and all students wearing face masks, assigned seating and cleaning and sanitizing buses following each run.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford has said the province's back-to-school plan will be announced early this week.