Low pay leading to retention challenges for conservation officers, union says

The union representing conservation officers in Ontario says its members are "absolutely unfairly compensated," and they need to be paid more in order for the province to retain them.

JP Hornick, the president of the Ontario Public Service Employees Union (OPSEU), visited Queen's Park last week along with 18 conservation officers. There, they spoke with a number of MPPs, and shared their concerns.

"It's a highly skilled and dangerous law enforcement job and it's similar to police, but these conservation officers are treated as if the work is far less valuable," Hornick told CBC News.

Hornick said conservation officers have similar training and duties as OPP officers, but are paid "up to $31,000 less for doing substantially similar work," and up to $16,000 less than other public service enforcement officers and inspectors.

Hornick said most people encounter conservation officers in fairly safe circumstances, so the public may not be aware of the "full scope" of their jobs.

"When they're out in the field, back up isn't a few minutes away, back up is several hours away, assuming that back up can even find them where they are. And at the same time almost everyone they're encountering, let's say during hunting season, has a gun and a sharp knife."

Retention challenges

Hornick said low pay has resulted in high turnover among its members. The union represents about 200 conservation officers.

"It drives morale down when your work is not valued in terms of your actual salary," she said, adding that many experienced officers leave for other jobs.

The Ontario Federation of Anglers and Hunters (OFAH) says it supports a pay raise for conservation officers. The manager of policy, Mark Ryckman, said the federation works to protect natural resources, and conservation officers are integral to that.

"In order to ensure that those resources are not being abused, we need a certain number … of conservation officers on the landscape to interact with anglers and hunters as well as other folks that are out on the landscape, and ensure that everyone is engaged in these activities in a legal manner."

Ryckman said the OFAH has "long recognized that we've been losing conservation officers," but only in recent years became aware that "compensation was a main driver of the attrition."

At Queen's Park last week, Algoma Manitoulin MPP Michael Mantha raised the issue in the legislature. He noted that conservation officers are subject to Bill 124, which caps public sector wage increases at one per cent annually, which "is a barrier" to recruiting and retaining officers.

Graydon Smith, Ontario's minister of natural resources and forestry, responded that the province is working with OPSEU on a job classification review.