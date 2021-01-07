The owner of a comic book store in Sudbury says crime in the downtown core has gotten so bad, he's now camping out each night to protect his store.

The owner of Comics North says last week, his store was burglarized, with thousands of dollars of merchandise stolen, such as video games, gaming systems, retro toys, new toys, and action figures. It's the 3rd break-in at his store in as many months — the fourth since the pandemic began.

"We're supposed to be getting some new security bars through a local company," Cal Abram said.

"Until those bars go in, I'm going to be sitting here every night, from 11 p.m. to 7 a.m."

Aggravating factors

Sudbury Police say that from Dec.1 to Jan. 3, there were 10 more break-ins reported at downtown businesses than there were last year during the same period. That's despite 12 additional officers who have been assigned to the downtown.

Inspector Sarah Cunningham says there have been a number of aggravating factors brought on by the pandemic, including fewer pedestrians, businesses closing or reducing operating hours.

And she says people accused of crimes are being released back into the community more frequently during the pandemic.

"So it's very frustrating for the police service when it comes to holding offenders accountable."

'They don't care'

Cunningham says police have been working with business owners on ways to deter crime, such as installing security cameras and putting bars on windows.

But Abram believes it's not enough, and would like to see more police on patrol during the night.

"The drugs have gotten so bad in the downtown area, pointing in any direction you'll see people doing something they're not supposed to," he said.

"And, they don't care. They don't care."

Abram says he ended 2020 dealing with the fallout from the front of the door on his store being "completely smashed in and broken and laying in pieces in the middle of the street."

By the time he and police arrived, his store had been emptied out.

Abram says he has insurance, but will likely pay for the damage and missing merchandise from his own pocket.

"Most small businesses don't claim on insurance unless the place is hit by lightning, struck by a train or burned to the ground," he said.

"Because afterwards your premiums skyrocket. And to be honest, if I went through my insurance company, I'd still be waiting for a cheque ... It's just going to take too long."

Adam says the community has been tremendously supportive, with kind messages on the Comics North Facebook page.

"Three customers started a GoFundMe page for us ... I really couldn't believe the generosity from the local community."