2 killed in weekend collisions in northeastern Ontario
Two people died in separate collisions in northeastern Ontario over the weekend.
Collisions occurred on Highway 144 and in Espanola
On Sunday, the driver of a passenger vehicle was killed in a collision with a commercial vehicle on Highway 144, between Dowling and Onaping Falls.
Police identified the driver as Jean Desjardins, 46, of Onaping.
On Saturday, the driver of an all-terrain vehicle (ATV) was killed in a crash in the town of Espanola.
Police said Yves Carriere, 61, of Espanola, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police are investigating both incidents.