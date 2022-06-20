2 killed in weekend collisions in northeastern Ontario

Two people died in separate collisions in northeastern Ontario over the weekend.

On Sunday, the driver of a passenger vehicle was killed in a collision with a commercial vehicle on Highway 144, between Dowling and Onaping Falls.

Police identified the driver as Jean Desjardins, 46, of Onaping.

On Saturday, the driver of an all-terrain vehicle (ATV) was killed in a crash in the town of Espanola.

Police said Yves Carriere, 61, of Espanola, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are investigating both incidents.