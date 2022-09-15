Sudbury police charge man in collision that killed 1 person, seriously injured another

Greater Sudbury Police have charged a 34-year-old man for a collision that killed one person and seriously injured another.

Police charged the 34-year-old driver with dangerous operation causing death and dangerous operation causing bodily harm.

On Sept. 13 at 7:35 a.m. police responded to a serious collision with two pedestrians at the intersection of Lasalle Boulevard and Barrydowne Road in Sudbury.

A 23-year-old woman and 31-year-old man were brought to the hospital with serious injuries. The woman was later pronounced dead.

The driver was also charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

He appeared in bail court on Sept. 14 to answer to his charges. Police said their investigation into the collision is ongoing.