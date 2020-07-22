Janet Gasparini, a former Sudbury city councillor, said plans to build a co-housing project in Sudbury are moving along "nicely" despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gasparini said eight parties – couples or individuals – have already committed to the housing project, with plans to accommodate up to 20.

"We have had several gatherings and potluck suppers and made some plans," Gasparini said. "So we really have designed the mission of our project and some principles that we intend to live by."

The next step for the group is to pick out a property. They're interested in a few locations in the centre of the city, Gasparini said, but price will be a determining factor.

"We've had a meeting with a project manager. We're incorporating as a not for profit development corporation to take care of the legal aspects of getting it built. So we're moving along quite nicely."

This type of project, where people live in close proximity and can age in place, may not have experienced the same kind of challenges that nursing homes faced during the pandemic.

"We talked a lot about having 20 households living in close proximity," she said. "Not that you'd all be together during a pandemic but you certainly would have somebody going to Costco or doing something and you'd have close connections."

"Just the fact that you get to stay in your own home, and that obviously kept many seniors safe through the situation."

Gasparini said it was reassuring to know there was a way for seniors to build a lifestyle that would sustain them through old age.

She said the next steps will be looking for the 12 other people to commit to the remaining spots in the project, something she's referring to as a "recruitment drive."

"While we're recruiting our next four households we're also looking at spaces, talking to city staff, finding out about zoning," she said.

"I think for a lot of people knowing where it is will be very important. And we've had lots of conversations with people who are interested. But the first question is where we're going to be."

For more information on Sudbury co-housing, visit their web site by clicking here.