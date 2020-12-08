Probable case of COVID-19 leads to closure of Cochrane school

A school in Cochrane, Ont., has been closed due to a probable case of COVID-19.

The decision to close École Nouveau Regard was made by the French Catholic school board for the area in conjunction with the Porcupine Health Unit.

Dr. Lianne Catton, the medical officer of the Porcupine Health Unit told reporters at a news briefing Tuesday, that probable cases of COVID-19 are met with the same abundance of caution and urgency as those which have been confirmed.

"We had a couple of other individuals that we were concerned were potentially going to be cases," Catton said, "And so while we're awaiting on that information the most important step is to make sure that we provide the information of potential exposure, and isolate anyone that may be exposed, and make sure that the follow up is done."

Catton said the contacts of the probable case have been notified and are being followed up with public health guidance.

"There is only one case and there was and is no declaration of an outbreak," she said.

Catton also said the closure will likely be short-term while the school board and health unit conduct a collaborative investigation. However, a date for when the school will reopen has not yet been disclosed.

"We know this is extremely stressful, we know this has been a really trying time. I want to reassure you that we're taking all the steps necessary to reduce the risk of exposure," she said.

