Sudbury police shut down after-hours biker bar on the Kingsway

Greater Sudbury police say they have busted an after-hours club run by the Hooligans motorcycle club on the Kingsway.

Police said officers, assisted by the OPP's biker enforcement unit, executed a search warrant Thursday just before 3 a.m.

Police said a 45-year-old man, a member of the Hooligans, was charged with Unlawfully Keeping Liquor For Sale. He is scheduled to appear in provincial offences court Feb.3.

Nine other people were issued provincial offence notices under the Liquor Licence Act and fined $125 each.

Police said a large quantity of alcohol was found inside the building, as well as 17 grams of cocaine. A 42-year-old man was charged with Possession of Schedule 1 Substance.

According to police the Hooligans are a "puppet group" for the Hells Angels motorcycle club.