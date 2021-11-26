Thanks to a donation from the Canadian Olympic Committee, many Sudburians could be sporting Team Canada's colours soon.

The seventh annual Sudbury Winter Clothing Drive collected more than 22,000 items this year, which it has distributed to local organizations like the Elgin Street Mission, Better Beginnings Better Futures and the Sudbury Women's Centre.

Derek Cashmore, a regional sales manager with Cooper Equipment Rentals, and the clothing drive's chair, said the Canadian Olympic Committee donation was a big help to reach that goal.

He said they reached out because they had a lot of extra clothing when they switched providers, from Hudson's Bay to Lululemon.

"They certainly did not want it discarded in the trash cans so that it just creates more of a problem," Cashmore said.

"So they have been reaching out to a few different organizations and they got a hold of us and found us."

Cashmore said they received 14 boxes of Team Canada gear, which included everything from winter coats, to vests and high quality boots.

"Some very nice stuff," he said. "Just absolutely tremendous."

Volunteers with the Sudbury Winter Clothing Drive sort through bags of donations for local organizations. (Submitted by Derek Cashmore)

Beyond the Canadian Olympic Committee donation, Cashmore said the Greater Sudbury community proved to be generous with thousands of clothing donations.

But he said their campaign "only scratched the surface" at addressing the need in the community.

"It's alarming that it continues every year and that the need is there," Cashmore said.

He said many families in Sudbury are forced to make a choice between putting food on their tables, or buying warm clothing for the winter.

"The need is overwhelming," he said.