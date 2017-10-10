A disability advocate in Sudbury is calling on the city to add a universal washroom at city hall — a step to make the public space accessible and barrier-free for people who use mobility devices.

Universal washrooms meet a set of criteria as set out in the Ontario Building Code. Those include specifications for the width of doorway and turning area, along with requirements such as grab bars by the toilet, and a push button lock.

"You have enough room to be able to manoeuvre with your wheelchair, walker, whatever mobility advice, whether it's a scooter, and be able to get the assistance that you need," said Nadine Law, who is co-founder of the disability advocacy group Access2All.

Three and a half hears after she first asked the city to add a universal washroom at Tom Davies Square, Law has renewed the call, and says her frustration is growing.

'A sad situation'

The lack of a universal washroom at city hall first came to Law's attention about four years ago, when she attended a meeting with her then-partner, who has quadriplegia. He needed her assistance to go to the washroom, but they soon found out there was no universal washroom.

"We were instructed by security to use the women's washroom. Now I don't think I need to go there as far as dignity, you know," Law said.

Nadine Law is the co-founder of disability advocacy group Access2All. (Submitted by Nadine Law)

Beyond the issue of dignity, Law said the supposed solution still presented a physical barrier.

"In our situation we couldn't even get into the women's washroom stall in order for me to empty his leg bag," Law said, adding she knows of other people with quadriplegia who have encountered the same issue.

"Honestly in situations like that, we discreetly go outside and try to you know, water the tree. And it's a sad situation but what else are we supposed to do?"

First request in 2018

Law said she brought her concerns to Mayor Brian Bigger in the spring of 2018, and she said he seemed very receptive.

"We had a wonderful conversation … and I felt just from that feedback that you know this wasn't going to be overlooked, our request to have a universal washroom put in," Law said.

But three and a half years later, Law said she is frustrated and "very disappointed with the city."

There is a universal washroom available for the public to use at 199 Larch, next door to city hall. (Sarah MacMillan/CBC)

Mayor Bigger was not available for an interview. In an email to Law, his office said there is now a protocol in place, where security will find a vacant washroom and remain outside to ensure the person can use it without disruption.

Law notes this solution does not address the physical barriers of non-universal washrooms. There is also a universal washroom available next door, at 199 Larch, but Law maintains there should be one available in city hall itself, to make the space truly barrier-free, and to ensure it is available in the evenings, when council meetings are in session.

Renovation plans don't include washrooms

In 2020, city council approved plans for renovations at Tom Davies Square, including plans for an accessible service counter area. Law was disappointed to see that a universal washroom was not part of that plan.

Under the Ontario Building Code, when a building or suite undergoes "extensive renovation" it must comply with the requirement for a universal washroom.

Kevin Fowke, Sudbury's general manager of corporate services, said universal washrooms are not part of the city's renovation plan, as the renovation area does not include the existing washroom area.

"[A universal washroom] will still be a going forward objective of ours but certainly there's a number of factors that go into making those decisions including the type of renovation and occupancy numbers," Fowke said.

Kevin Fowke is the general manager of corporate services for the City of Greater Sudbury. (Roger Corriveau/CBC)

Fowke said he believes the universal washroom at 199 Larch is "within a reasonable proximity" to city hall, though he acknowledged the city "can always do more" to improve accessibility.

"I don't think you've ever done enough."

Law believes the city has done far from enough to make city hall accessible, and said she is seeking a legal opinion to find out if the city has properly followed the building code requirements.

"I feel like I've been met with so much resistance. And the easy thing to do is why not work with us. Work with the advocates in your community, We're in the know. We know what needs to be done in the community," Law said.