The City of Greater Sudbury will be going ahead with renovations at Tom Davies Square. During its meeting on Wednesday, city council approved a plan to spend $464,000 on the project.

The renovations will create what staff is calling a permanent "one stop shop" customer service area on the main floor of the building, allowing all public services to be consolidated to one area.

The area will include six service counters, which will align with requirements the Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act.

It also means the city won't have to renovate the more than 11 service counters currently located on other floors within Tom Davies Square, meaning a "significant cost avoidance," said Brendan Adair, the city's bylaw and security manager.

"When we talk about accessible service counters, we're talking about the height, as well as, now that we're talking about barriers, we have to think about those with hearing impairment, and what those barriers will do to provide the services."

Adair said bringing services to the main floor will also address long-standing security concerns — and result in savings of upwards of $400,000 in security costs.

Coun. Geoff McCausland was one of several councillors who spoke in favour of the plans.

"I think that it will mean that we can reclaim some of the space upstairs, whether that's for better physical distancing of existing employees, whether it means moving other facilities into Tom Davies Square, and perhaps doing away with another building, or looking at rejigging things for better efficiency," McCausland said.

The renovations will also create three additional meeting rooms. Construction is expected to begin later this year.

More from CBC Sudbury: