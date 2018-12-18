City of Greater Sudbury working to strengthen relations with Indigenous communities

Sudbury city council is discussing next steps in the effort to strengthen Indigenous relations.

During the city council meeting on Tuesday, council talked about the new initiatives that will begin in 2020.

"We've developed good relationships with our First Nations communities, we continue to work together, we have a number of agreements and arrangements where we provide municipal services to say Atikameksheng [Anishnawbek]," said Mayor Brian Bigger.

"So we have those ongoing conversations and relations with the First Nations communities in and surrounding our community."

Since the final report from the Truth and Reconciliation Commission in 2015, the city has been looking for more ways to work toward reconciliation.

Some of the existing initiatives include partnering with Shkagamik-Kwe Health Centre to access cultural training and advice. The city has also provided support for the Indigenous EarlyON Child and Family Centre, which is operated by Better Beginnings, Better Futures. The program offers free drop-in programs for families and children up to six years old.

Moving forward, the city has new plans, including education for all City of Greater Sudbury staff.

Councillor Deb McIntosh requested that all of city council be included.

"Council also have the opportunity to participate in that education of the calls to action but also of the story that was told during the truth and reconciliation hearings so that we can also be educated," she said.

"I think we are leaders in the community and we should be educated on these issues."

Councillor Geoff McCausland agreed.

"Council absolutely should be included in that training to ensure that as decision makers, we have the empathy and understanding necessary to hopefully make a better decision," he said.

According to the report, "approximately 5% of CGS (City of Greater Sudbury) staff members self-identify as Indigenous, this number would need to double to reflect the reality of the community's population."

The city said staff are actively working on solutions to address this discrepancy.

Other initiatives include hiring a full time position dedicated to coordinating the Indigenous Relations initiatives and continuing to build an ongoing dialogue with Indigenous-led organizations and support the organizations in Greater Sudbury.