A Sudbury architecture firm had its opportunity to present to city council Tuesday evening, outlining its vision for renovating the downtown area.

The city wasn't soliciting pitches — and already has plans to build a new events centre on the Kingsway to replace the downtown arena — but council agreed to hear the presentation from 3rd Line Studio, which says its plan would save the city $40,000,000.

The city's plans for the Kingsway Entertainment District (KED) are currently held up with legal appeals.

The presenters said renovating the existing arena would be a better investment.

"Renewal will preserve everything we like about the old barn, while upgrading everything that needs to be improved," said Angele Dmytruk, one of the architects with 3rd Line Studio.

"Most importantly, renewal can start right now."

Reaction from council

When councillors Geoff McCausland and Mark Signoretti first proposed to council last month to invite 3rd Line Studio to make a presentation, they also put forward a motion calling for staff to evaluate the suitability, costs and timeline. That motion, however, did not receive council support, and was ultimately pulled — with councillors voting simply to hear the presentation, with no commitment to give direction to staff.

Following the presentation Tuesday evening, several councillors spoke favourably about the design, but said renovating the downtown arena shouldn't be a consideration right now, since council already made the decision to go ahead with the KED.

In a conceptual drawing, 3rd Line Studio imagines what a renovated arena downtown would look like. (Supplied by 3rd Line Studios)

"We're talking about being able to do this project now, well the problem is, we can't do this project now, because we'd have to pull out of the KED first," said Coun. Robert Kirwan.

"The timing is not right," he said, adding that he believes the city will save money by building the KED, because of additional revenue from the hotel and casino.

'We can afford new'

Signoretti spoke in favour of the proposed project, saying the potential savings would be "huge for our community, especially in light of COVID and the new world that we're in right now."

"We have to at least explore this option, in my opinion," Signoretti said, urging councillors to support his and Coun. McCausland's motion to direct staff to evaluate the project, at a future council meeting.

For some councillors, the potential for savings wasn't as much of a concern, with Coun. Jakubo refuting the notion that the city can't afford the $100,000,000 KED price tag.

"We can afford new. The people of our city deserve new," said Coun. Jakubo, a sentiment that was later echoed by Mayor Brian Bigger.