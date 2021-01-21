Sudbury city councillors continue to spar over the uncertainty of the high-profile multi-million-dollar projects that have been on top of the city's agenda this term.

On Tuesday night, council debated a motion from Ward 11 Coun. Bill Leduc calling for the proposed downtown library-art gallery complex to be put on hold.

He argued there are too many unknowns with the project, known as Junction East.

"I've heard, anyways, from residents throughout the city, that 'You can build whatever you want downtown. I'm still not going to go down there," Leduc told council.

But other councillors were quick to point out there are similar risks with the Kingsway Entertainment District, which Leduc is a vocal supporter of.

"That could easily, easily apply to another project. And it could apply to an arena project," said Mark Signoretti, the Sudbury city councillor for Ward 1.

After an hour of debate, Leduc withdrew his motion.

Staff say a more detailed report on the Junction, which while on the drawing board has cost taxpayers some $2.7 million, will come before council in March.

Ward 11 city councillor Bill Leduc tabled a motion to have Ward 2 councillor Michael Vagnini removed from the police board, but the meeting ended before it could be voted on. (Submitted by The City of Greater Sudbury)

The Kingsway Entertainment District was also on the table Tuesday, with a motion from Ward 3 Coun. Gerry Montpellier asking staff to outline the implications if the private sector partners pull out.

Staff said that some of that is detailed in the site plan agreement with the casino and hotel developers and is on the table in the ongoing negotiations for what is being called a "project completion agreement."

Most recent motions dealing with the entertainment district split council 7 to 6, but this one passed 9 to 4, with some of the usual Kingsway supporters switching sides.

Toward the end of Tuesday night's council meeting, there were some strange moments with tensions between two councillors boiling over.

Leduc tabled a motion to have Ward 2 Coun. Michael Vagnini kicked off the Greater Sudbury Police Services Board.

Vagnini wondered out loud and asked Mayor Brian Bigger repeatedly if he could vote on the motion, considering he is planning legal action against Leduc.

"Right now I'm getting hung out like a witch hunt," Vagnini said.

Before council could vote, Tuesday's meeting came to a sudden end.

Only eight city councillors voted to continue past 9 p.m, one vote shy of the two-thirds needed.