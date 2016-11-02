The City of Greater Sudbury is applying for government funding for several infrastructure projects throughout the city.

The request is to the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program, which is a cost-sharing funding program between the federal and provincial governments and municipalities. Communities can apply for multiple projects in two categories:

Multipurpose Projects with a maximum project value of $50 million

Rehabilitation and Renovation Projects with a maximum project value of $5 million

Through the program, the city could receive up to 73 per cent of the capital project costs for the approved projects.

On Tuesday, city council voted in favour of applying for funding for five projects throughout Greater Sudbury.

In the multipurpose category, the city will be applying for funding for the Valley East Twin Pad arena and the Library Art Gallery portion of the Junction project.

The Valley East Twin Pad arena will have two NHL-sized rinks, each with seating capacity for 400, however, the project hasn't been approved yet. It will be considered in the 2020 budget deliberations. The city is projecting the arena will cost $28.4 million.

The Library Art Gallery will be located in downtown Sudbury and is part of the city's Junction project. The city is estimating the total cost of this project is $42 million.

Under the rehabilitation and renovation category, which supports small-scale improvements of small new build projects, staff originally recommended two projects. The city will be applying for the funding for three projects.

These include renovating all 63 city-owned field houses, which support recreation programming like outdoor rinks, playground programs and field sports.

The City of Greater Sudbury also hopes to revitalize outdoor tennis and basketball courts, which the city says are in need of maintenance after being neglected for the past several years.

Councillor Geoff McCausland also requested that the proposed leisure/therapeutic pool at the Lionel E. Lalonde centre in Azilda be added to the projects requesting funding. Council agreed.

Staff will apply for the funding through the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program before the Nov. 12 deadline.