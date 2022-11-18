Greater Sudbury's new mayor and council were officially sworn in Thursday night in front of family, friends, city officials and invited dignitaries.

Paul Lefebvre, Sudbury's new mayor, gave his inaugural address, focusing on both challenges and opportunities facing the city, and the importance of working as a team.

"I truly believe that by working together, this council has the ability to address any challenges it and our city faces head on, and seize the opportunities before us," Lefebvre said, adding that he will remind council of this approach throughout the coming term, and hopes council will remind him "if and when I stray off course."

Some of the challenges the city will face in years ahead, Lefebvre said, include inflation, labour shortages, the need for more affordable housing, the opioid crisis and climate change.

"And as we all know, given Greater Sudbury's immense territory, it has also many capital infrastructure challenges from roads, leisure facilities, buildings and more."

But Lefebvre said there is also great opportunity for Sudbury to grow — particularly, he said, because Sudbury can play a critical role in the electrification of the global economy.

He said to seize that potential, the city must grown its population to at least 200,000 people in the next 20 years.

"I truly believe that gone are the days when the ore was extracted, processed and shipped to another destination to add value, create jobs, manufacture goods and commercialize," Lefebvre said.

"We must create a climate where these added value happen here in the City of Greater Sudbury. We must give our children and grandchildren the option and the desire to live and work here."

Fresh faces on council

Along with the new mayor, there are also three other fresh faces in the council chambers. Pauline Fortin, representing Ward 4, Mike Parent, representing Ward 5, and Natalie Labbee, representing Ward 7, were all sworn in for their first term on council.

Fortin said she's feeling hopeful and looking forward to working with council. She said she expects her biggest challenge as she takes on her new role will be "learning the system" at city hall.

"I am a business owner so I'm used to doing things a little bit faster than normally politics works. So I'm going to learn to slow down and a new gear would probably be the most difficult part for me," Fortin said.

Parent said he's mindful of the fact that he is one of 13 members of council, each with their own priorities, but for him, fiscal responsibility is key.

"That we're going to set the city so that our kids and our grand kids are going to be prosperous," Parent said, adding that homelessness and the opioid crisis are also "top of mind."

Labbee said her top priority is to focus on quality of life for residents, and keeping life affordable.

"If we're going to cut a program or right size a program we need to understand how that decision's going to impact people and their quality of life. So for me that's going to be a major focus on how I'm going to be making decisions for moving our city forward," Labbee said.

"It's become very real tonight to know that we have that level of responsibility for all of greater Sudburians."