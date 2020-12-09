Each year city councils across northeastern Ontario draw up their annual budgets and are forced to decide which outstretched hands to grant money to in the community.

This year, Science North has come looking for about $500,000 to add to its attractions at Dynamic Earth, including a new theatre and an exhibit on the re-greening of Sudbury.

This is in addition to the $750,000 in tax dollars from the city's economic development wing, the Greater Sudbury Development Corporation (GSDC).

The Sudbury's Manager of Tourism and Culture Meredith Armstrong made the pitch to city councillors Tuesday night.

Challenges and funding

She began by noting that Science North recognizes the challenges facing council with regards to the current budget.

"When the dollars flow, the most important aspect of this ask, to Science North, is the support of the city as a demonstrable contribution so they can take that and take it to their other funders and line up the other dollars that are needed for this project," Armstrong said.

2021 is a difficult year for everybody, and the municipality included, and a lot of groups are turning their eyes to us. — Deb McIntosh, Sudbury city councillor

But Sudbury city councillor Deb McIntosh suggested that Science North maybe look into some other funding options for its planned expansion of Dynamic Earth.

"The city has contributed through GSDC, the $750,000, so the municipality has contributed," McIntosh said, "I just want to make it clear that I do support the project and I recognize the funds will be leveraged and invested here in our community and will help with our economic recovery once this pandemic has passed."

"That said ... 2021 is a difficult year for everybody, and the municipality included, and a lot of groups are turning their eyes to us," McIntosh said.

Council has said it will further consider Science North's request for $500,000 during its upcoming budget talks.

