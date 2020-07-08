The City of Greater Sudbury is looking at ways to define the mandate of its Business Improvement Areas, known as BIAs, and what exactly they do.

Sudbury has two BIAs, including one in the Flour Mill and one representing the downtown.

Last year, the city's auditor general looked into the Downtown BIA. The audit report recommended the city update relevant bylaws to "identify activities of Downtown Sudbury [BIA] that fall outside of the Board of Management's legislated mandate."

Several groups in the city — including the Downtown Sudbury BIA — have opposed the city's decision to build the Kingsway Entertainment District. Legal proceedings are currently underway to determine whether the city followed the proper process to approve the project.

At the meeting on Tuesday, city staff presented a report to council outlining how some other cities have mandated the scope of their BIAs. Some changes include spending requirements to be approved by council and outlining a process BIAs must follow to take positions contrary to council.

After a debate, councillors voted to work collaboratively with the BIA boards to develop a Memorandum of Understanding, or a MOU, rather than go straight to implementing a bylaw.

Councillor Deb McIntosh put forward the amendment.

"We have other tools in our toolbox that we can implement if we are not happy, the memorandum doesn't work, or we have difficulties down the road, we can change the bylaws at that time," she said.

"But this is a, rather than using a hammer, we can use a handshake."

Council also voted in support of requiring the boards to report annually to city council on its activities.