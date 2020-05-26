Sudbury ministers weigh in on what it's like to resume services at church
Some churches throughout the region are getting ready to open their doors to parishioners this weekend.
'We're nervously excited about this coming Sunday'
Places of worship have been permitted to be open for several weeks now. Some have done so, but others have waited.
St. Johns Church in Copper Cliff will hold its first in-person service in months on Sunday. Archdeacon Glen Miller says it will be a different type of service than people are accustomed to.
"No music, lots of hand sanitizing, distancing, lower numbers," he said.
Miller says communion will be offered, but people are asked to wear a mask when receiving it.
He says he's not sure how many parishioners will take part in the service.
"So we're nervously excited about this coming Sunday."
