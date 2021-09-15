Construction delays have pushed back the opening of Health Sciences North's new Children's Treatment Centre in Sudbury, Ont. It now won't open until early November.

The new space for the centre, which will be located in the Southridge Mall, was due to open on Wednesday, Sept. 22.

But hospital president and CEO Dominic Giroux said specialized parts needed for the centre's HVAC system are delayed.

"We're now targeting early November after the delivery of the HVAC system," he said. "Like anyone who has ordered supplies or tried to do renovations during the pandemic knows, there can be unexpected delays in deliveries."

Giroux said the Children's Treatment Centre's current space, located at the Ramsey Lake Health Centre, will be repurposed to create 52 new conventional bed spaces.

"Northerners know Health Sciences North was built too small," he said.

Health Sciences North president and CEO Dominic Giroux says the hospital's Children's Treatment Centre should be at its new location by early November. (Roger Corriveau/CBC)

When compared against other Ontario hospitals with 100 or more acute care beds, Health Sciences North has the highest occupancy percentage, says the hospital.

Giroux said the centre has 50 staff members and serves around 2,000 clients per year.

According to its website, the Children's Treatment Centre "is a family-centered community-based rehabilitation facility providing assessment, treatment, consultation, and education to children and young adults with motor and communication impairments."

Giroux added it is not uncommon for a children's treatment centre in Ontario to be located away from the primary hospital site, as this one is.

"It's important to remember that the Children's Treatment Centre is one of the many programs of the NEO Kids and family department at Health Sciences North," Giroux said. "So all of the NEO Kids and family programs, such as the birthing centre, the neonatal intensive care unit and the pediatric ambulatory care unit will all remain at the Ramsey Lake Health Centre."

Giroux said the hospital expects Ontario Ministry of Health and Long-Term Care approval soon to renovate the current space and gain those 52 beds. The hospital's plan is to have the new beds ready by late December 2022.