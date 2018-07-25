A Sudbury charity targeted by vandals over the weekend has since been overwhelmed with support from the community.

On Friday night, Meals on Wheels Sudbury had its building on Bancroft Drive broken into. The vandals propped open the fridge and freezer, then threw around food in the kitchen.

Angele Gladu, manager of operations, says no equipment was damaged. There had been concerns the compressors for the fridge and freezer wouldn't kick back in, but both restarted once the doors were closed back up.

The only items that were stolen were two trays of food.

An estimated $15,000 to $20,000 in inventory and supplies were lost, mainly due to food spoilage, Gladu said.

'We threw out everything'

"Client safety is very important to us and that's why we wanted to ensure that we threw out everything...to ensure there was no danger."

The catering business that operates out of the same kitchen, Home of Our Own Catering, had to cancel several of its contracts, including a wedding that had been booked for Saturday. Profits from that business help fund the programs offered by Meals on Wheels Sudbury.

According to Gladu, the staff and volunteers worked hard in the days following the break-in to clean up the mess, get the kitchen back in order and re-stock the shelves.

She adds they were able to provide hot meals to their 150 clients by Monday and Tuesday, using an alternative menu.

Meals on Wheels Sudbury does have insurance and Gladu hopes it will cover their losses, however it cost the non-profit organization $6,000 to restock the kitchen over the past few days.

Angele Gladu is the manager of operations for Meals on Wheels Sudbury, a charitable organization that provides hot meals to those who want to remain independent in their homes. (Supplied/Angele Gladu)

With just a few items taken, Gladu is concerned the break in was specifically to hurt the organization.

"It was just to create damage, and to hit us at the heart of our operation, which is our kitchen," she said.

"That's why it's been even more difficult for us to understand why individuals would do this to, not only any organization, but to a charitable organization that provides meals to individuals who are trying to remain independent in their homes."

'Overwhelmed' by support

Since the break-in and vandalism, Meals on Wheels Sudbury has had generous offers from local businesses, and monetary donations from the public Gladu said.

"[The break-in and vandalism] is very personal for the staff as a non-profit organization."

"We put everything we have into this organization to serve the clients that we have. This was very difficult and emotional for our staff, and so we're feeling very re-energized by the support that we've received from the community, so far," she said.

One company has offered a security system specifically for the Meals on Wheels offices and kitchen.

Gladu says the agency operates out of Minnow Lake Place on Bancroft Drive. The entire building has a security system around its perimeter, but Meals on Wheels Sudbury does not specifically have its own system.

Another company donated a dump truck on Saturday to cart away the garbage.

"So that we could throw out the pounds and pounds of decaying food that we had to throw out," Gladu said.

Vandals broke in to Meals on Wheels Sudbury, then propped open the doors to the fridge and freezer causing food spoilage. Everything had to be thrown out. (Supplied/Meals on Wheel Sudbury)

She added they've also received monetary donations from the general public and other businesses, who all wanted to help out after the loss.

"It truly has been amazing and inspiring to see how the community came together and continues to come together to help us in our time of need," Gladu said.

"I know for sure that the clients that we serve, the 150 clients that we serve meals to every day also appreciate it, as well."

Greater Sudbury Police are investigating the break and enter, but there are no leads at this time.