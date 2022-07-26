The Greater Sudbury Chamber of Commerce has launched a municipal election platform that covers issues important to small business owners, including cutting red tape and getting more value out of municipal services.

Debbi Nicholson, the chamber of commerce president and CEO, said the purpose of the platform is to educate mayoral and council candidates about the issues that are important to local businesses.

"I think the chamber feels very strongly in its leadership role in the community," Nicholson said.

"We are the voice of business and we want to be sure to be representing those interests before a municipal election."

The platform lists eight themes that are important to the chamber of commerce and the local business community. They are leadership, municipal red tape, attracting talent, homelessness and the opioid crisis, business development, housing affordability, the future of Laurentian University and value for services.

"We really need to look at what we're doing to create an environment in this community that allows businesses to grow and prosper and therefore add to the (tax) assessment base," Nicholson said.

The platform comes out around three months ahead of the Oct. 24 municipal election in Greater Sudbury.

Addressing red tape and the opioid crisis

Anthony Davis, the owner and operator of Greater Sudbury Plumbing and Heating and chair of the chamber of commerce, said he hopes candidates will consider many of the issues covered in the platform.

On red tape, Davis said it's difficult for many local businesses to get building permits in a timely fashion.

The opioid crisis is also an issue that has had a big impact on Sudbury businesses, he said.

Public Health Sudbury and Districts reported 101 probable deaths due to opioid-related overdoses in 2021. That represents an annualized mortality rate of 49.2 deaths per 100,000 population per year, which is higher than the provincial average of 18.8 deaths per 100,000.

"In Sudbury directly, we're seeing businesses struggling with the additional costs of shoplifting, needle clean ups and staff safety," Davis said.

"The city needs to try to do a better job on mitigating the safety concerns to our business and staff, but also managing the vulnerable sector in the sense of trying to find a solution that helps local businesses continue to operate."

While Laurentian University, which filed for insolvency in 2021, falls under provincial jurisdiction, Davis said the city needs to do a better job supporting and promoting the university.

"I think being an advocate for Laurentian is extremely important," Davis said. "We've seen quite a bit of silence coming out of city hall regarding Laurentian."

The Greater Sudbury Chamber of Commerce is planning a mayoral candidates' debate on Oct. 6 to discuss the issues important to the business community.