The Greater Sudbury Chamber of Commerce says there will be a ripple effect from companies and businesses not hosting parties this upcoming holiday season.

COVID-19 and public health restrictions means there likely won't be any social gatherings for large groups — and that means typical holiday parties won't be going ahead at banquet halls, restaurants or other indoor spaces.

Chamber board chair Cora DeMarco says the economic effect will cascade down throughout the community.

"Some of us may go out and purchase a new outfit to go to the event, we may take a cab there, we may arrange for takeout for our children with the babysitter. There are all kinds of impacts that happen."

Greater Sudbury Chamber of Commerce chair Cora DeMarco. (Greater Sudbury Chamber of Commerce)

DeMarco says the Chamber would normally host a large holiday party for 400 people, but is planning a virtual event instead. She adds other local companies and businesses are still in the process of planning their alternative holiday celebrations, and is hopeful people will still continue to shop local and support restaurants by ordering takeout.

"Typically this is their highest revenue-earning time of the year, and to have restrictions for shoppers to access their stores has had a negative impact on them," she said.

"So anything we can do to support them in helping them generate revenue and keeping them afloat is obviously our focus."

