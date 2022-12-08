Sudbury's new CFO won't live in the city, or province

Sudbury's newest senior city staffer won't be living in Greater Sudbury, or even Ontario, the city has confirmed.

The city announced last month it had hired Hailey Pinksen as its newest director of finance and chief financial officer (CFO). What the city didn't mention at the time is that Pinksen won't be moving to Sudbury, but will instead be working remotely on a permanent basis from her home in Alberta.

A city spokesperson said in an email to CBC that Pinksen will travel to Sudbury "whenever necessary."

Mike Parent, city councillor for Ward 5, said he plans to ask questions about the arrangement at next week's city council meeting. Parent said he has been hearing "frustrations" from constituents, but he also understands this arrangement may have been the best option available to the city.

"Like many I was probably a little bit surprised but you know it is a changing world, and my thought process at the moment is you know a lot of organizations with kind of a labour talent shortage are looking at creative ways to find the right people to fit the organization and meet the needs," Parent said.

Mike Parent is the city councillor for Ward 5 in Greater Sudbury. (Sarah MacMillan/CBC)

Parent said many of the concerns he's heard from constituents relate to how Pinksen will "tie-in to the community."

"If, you know I'm an organization and I sell widgets and I hire my staff all over the world, but we all really are passionate and believe in the widgets, we could do the job really effectively," Parent said.

"I think the difference is here the service or the reason why we are all working for the City of [Greater] Sudbury is really for the geographical, physical area of Sudbury. The community, the services we offer, the roads we drive along, the networking we do. And I think that that's likely what's leading to some frustration is that you know a senior level person won't be sharing in that and doing their job at a senior level."

CBC requested an interview with Pinksen, but the city's communications staff said it is not offering interviews with her.