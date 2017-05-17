The Sex Workers Advisory Network of Sudbury (SWANS) wants your gently pre-loved cell phones, to help provide a means of communication for sex workers in the region.

The organization recently received about $25,000 in funding from the Canadian Women's Foundation to increase community connection for local sex workers.

Tracy Gregory, the executive director of SWANS, says meaningful tools for communication and connection like a cell phone and Internet data are particularly important right now as the COVID-19 pandemic continues, and people in marginalized communities like sex workers experience increased isolation.

Cell phones, she said, can play a key role in helping local sex workers access support and emergency services that were once accessible in a face-to-face format but have now gone virtual and payphones are becoming fewer and fewer.

Tracy Gregory, is the founder and executive director of the Sex Workers Advisory Network of Sudbury. (Markus Schwabe/CBC)

'People need to have access to phones'

"Right now people can't walk into the library like they could and use the computers or other public spaces and use the computers. It's just not the same, people need to have access to phones," Gregory said.

"It's so meaningful for people when they receive data on it and they've got a month of significant amount of data on it and they can make phones calls, like that is something that so many people take for granted."

It's a big deal, it's not something we always recognize but it's a really big deal to community members. — Tracy Gregory, executive director of the Sex Workers Advisory Network of Sudbury

The organization is looking for about 30 used phones that have been wiped of data like videos and pictures, are fully functional and are gently used. Bonus points, she said, if you have a charger to go with your cell phone.

Donors can get in touch with organizers through email or the group's Facebook page to arrange for a drop-off time and location.

"We all have a phone stuck in a drawer," Gregory said, "We've upgraded our phones or whatever, and those are the things that would have so much significant meaning for people in our community."

