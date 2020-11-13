Even if you've not played it, you've likely heard of the popular game Cards Against Humanity, the deliciously crude card game that can cause even your boldest friends to blush.

This holiday season, L'Arche Sudbury and the University of Sudbury's Spiritual Services Department have teamed up for a community-building event they're calling — Cards For Humanity. See what they did there?

The idea is that community members will submit hand-written kindness cards for people experiencing isolation or loneliness and who may need an encouraging word or two.

The goal is to gather about 600 cards to be distributed, said Jennifer McCauley, the executive director of L'Arche Sudbury. The main recipients chosen for the project are Extendicare Falconbridge, a long-term care home in the region, and the Sudbury Action Centre for Youth.

'To brighten their spirits'

"Those cards will have words of kindness, inspiration and just will be sent out to people to brighten their spirits, in these, you know, unprecedented times," she said.

McCauley said initiatives like this are need now more than ever, as the pandemic drags on. So far, she said the project has received overwhelming support. The initial goal was to send 600 cards but she expects they'll easily surpass that.

She said organizers with the project are co-ordinating with local churches to establish some COVID-19-safe drop-off points for participants.

Julie Gorman, the youth program co-ordinator with Sudbury Action Centre for Youth says the effort will help marginalized youth feel supported.

"This just let's them know that there are others in this community, it's not just ... everyone who is in this community is not against them, there are some that are really looking to support," Gorman said.

"When an individual is feeling hopeless or suicidal, just the knowledge that there's another individual that does have compassion and cares for them can be something that can bring them back into the community, and bring them from the brink of suicidality back into trying to take care of themselves and strive and thrive."

While people interested in taking part of the project can submit a kindness card to L'Arche Sudbury anytime, McCauley says the organization will meet virtually with students from University of Sudbury for a card-making and sharing session on Nov. 27.