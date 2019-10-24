The Canadian Cardiovascular Society has named a Sudbury, Ont. doctor to its prestigious Future Leader Program.

Dr. Andreas Kumar of Health Sciences North is one of just ten cardiologists chosen for the program which provides mentorship to doctors across the country.

Kumar helped establish a cardiac MRI service at HSN, which provides detailed analysis of heart tissue.

He will be joining peers from Toronto, Vancouver, Ottawa, and other large centres to be the voice for cardiovascular clinicians and scientists.

Kumar is calling this leadership training an opportunity to help change some of the guidelines for cardiologists, and help advocate for cities like Sudbury that may not have access to heart care as readily as patients in Canada's big cities.

"Institutions like [Health Sciences North] do not have a good representation," Kumar said. "So if I can be up there and advocate for our patients, advocate for our institution, I hope that the society will actually focus their attention more on the rural population, more on the smaller centres, and mid-sized centres that are trying to provide the best care possible."

Kumar said that the Sudbury catchment-area serves a population of 600,000, covering the entirety of northeastern Ontario.

A spokesperson with HSN added that in 2018, 60 per cent of cardiac patients at the hospital were from outside of Sudbury. That's compared to 50 per cent of all cancer care patients, and 30 per cent of surgeries.

That represents a challenge most larger health institutes don't have to contend with on a daily basis. And the recommendations and guidelines cardiologists refer to often assume there's equitable access across jurisdictions.

"A lot of the guidelines for example are just assuming that the patient will immediately have access to cardiovascular care," Kumar said. "For example, patients who live in the big north and just need several hours before they can reach a tertiary care centre in an acute situation...I feel like these patients are not very well represented in the guidelines."

"There's often not no talk about them," he said. "So this is something that I would like to bring to the table."