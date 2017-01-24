The Canadian Institute of Forestry wants to make it easier for people to access and compare urban forestry data from across the country.

The institute, which is based in Mattawa, recently received funding from Natural Resources Canada for its Open Urban Forests project. The project will gather open-source geospacial forest data from municipalities across Canada, and compile that data in a centralized hub on the institute's website.

The data will provide information on details like tree cover, number of trees planted, carbon storage, and long-term trends in urban forestry.

"By ensuring that urban forestry geospatial data is more accessible, we are making it easier for communities across Canada to expand urban forests, helping to build cleaner, more sustainable and more resilient municipalities," said Jonathan Wilkinson, minister of natural resources, in a press release.

The institute's executive director, Mark Pearson, said the data will be useful to "policy practitioners, academics, the general public, urban foresters [and] forestry people in general."

'Municipalities do things differently'

Pearson said the idea for the centralized database came from a colleague, who had worked on a thesis and was frustrated that they couldn't access data all in one place, and instead had to go to the website for each individual municipality. After hearing that concern, Pearson said the organization approached a number of academics and others involved with forestry to see if centralizing that data would be helpful to others.

"And everybody said 'yeah, this is really needed.' It can be helpful to landscape designers, you know does one city have best practices in urban forestry that could benefit other municipalities," Pearson said.

Pearson said the data will be useful for tracking the effects of invasive species and climate change, and the overall health of urban forests.

Mark Pearson is the executive director of the Canadian Institute of Forestry. (Canadian Institute of Forestry)

But creating the centralized database won't be as easy as simply compiling existing open-source data. Pearson said the institute will also have to make sure the data is standardized.

"Municipalities do things differently," Pearson said. "They will collect similar information but they may not call it the same thing."

Even something as simple as the name of a tree species could be presented differently, Pearson said, so the project will ensure all the data from different municipalities is easily comparable.

Pearson said the institute aims to have the centralized data hub up and running by March 2024.