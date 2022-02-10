Some advocates in Sudbury's downtown are decrying the loss of the Canada Post office on Lisgar Street — saying it will leave residents and businesses with limited options for an important service.

In particular, advocates say unhoused and other vulnerable people will be negatively affected.

Volunteers with outreach group The Go Give Project say many of their clients rely on PO boxes to receive mail from family and friends, and have relied on the downtown post office.

"There's a lot of people that are going to be left out without mail, that's absolutely absurd," said co-founder Jessica Small.

"It doesn't make any sense, it's the core of our downtown area. Not just … the unhoused, but all the businesses, all the people that live in that area. It's going to affect a lot of people."

People banned from Shoppers Drug Mart

At the end of March, the Lisgar Street Canada Post location was relocated to Notre Dame Avenue, in the Flour Mill neighbourhood. In a statement to CBC, spokesperson Phil Legault said it was relocated "due to reasons beyond our control."

He said all services, including postal boxes, have been relocated to the new location. He also noted there is a post office located inside the downtown Shoppers Drug Mart on Elm Street.

As of late March, the Lisgar Street Canada Post office is closed, with services moved to Notre Dame Avenue. (Sarah MacMillan/CBC)

However volunteers with The Go Give Project say the Shoppers Drug Mart location is not truly accessible to everyone, since many of their clients are banned from the store.

"Most people will say 'well you know we have the post office at Shoppers,' but again we've got to kind of look at the systemics of things," said Go Give Project director Evie Ali.

The Go Give Project supports more than 200 people, including nearly 150 who are either frequently or permanently unhoused, according to Ali. She and Small estimate than between 10 and 20 per cent of their clients are not allowed in the downtown Shoppers Drug Mart.

Managers with the Elm Street Shoppers Drug Mart did not respond to CBC's inquiry about the number of banned customers.

Jessica Small is a co-founder of The Go Give Project. She also works at the Shoppers Drug Mart on Elm Street in downtown Sudbury. (Submitted by Jessica Small)

Small, who also works part time at the Shoppers Drug Mart, said frequent theft at the store is primary reason for people being banned.

"It's frustrating to see from both sides. Being somebody who's working and you know having to watch for theft, and then also sad because these people, even if they try to get better, they're banned for life," Small said.

Notre Dame location too far

Small is concerned not only about people being able to receive mail from family and friends, but also important documents.

"Even all their IDs and stuff, like how are they supposed to get ID now if they don't have a place to send it?"

While services have been relocated to Notre Dame Avenue, about 1.5 kilometres away from the Lisgar Street location, Small said its not realistic to expect everyone to be able to get themselves there.

"Not unless someone's providing bus tickets. There's no way, especially in the heat. They'd have to walk."