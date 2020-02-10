It's the start of a new week, and with it a new round of rotating strikes by English public elementary teachers.

Monday, students with the Rainbow Board in the Sudbury area are staying home, and tomorrow, the union will stage its second province-wide walkout with all English public elementary classes cancelled.

Some of those kids will go to special day camps instead of going to school.





The Lake Laurentian Conservation Area in Sudbury is opening its doors during strike days.

General manager Carl Jorgensen is hoping to make up the thousands of dollars they're losing from the scrapping of school field trips during this labour dispute.

"It's a real connection point in the wintertime for kids and their teachers," Jorgensen said. "It's all curriculum-based so the teachers aren't going out there just for fun and not just a play day. This is actually based on something that they need to deliver in the classroom about either water or wildlife or weather."

Jorgensen said they've taken a financial "hit" since the groups stopped coming as part of the work-to-rule campaign.

"So far this year we've had 15 kids, so really one class of 15 came out. That's it."

Each student usually brings in $9 from their respective school board.

"Normally at this point of the year especially with the cooperative weather we've generally been having in January we would have seen probably close to 300 kids. So do the math," he said.

"Over the course of a winter we'll have 1000 kids come through and visit us," Jorgensen said. "Normally we would have about 35 to 40 bookings between now and the March break and we've only got 22 that are booked."

"And so a lot of teachers would have booked these way before back in September before this were any work to rule stuff happened...I think they're not calling to cancel because they're optimistic and they're hoping for a settlement and that can still bring their kids out."

Jorgensen says their first strike day camp drew only three children.

Carl Jorgensen says Lake Laurentian has taken a financial "hit" during the teacher strikes. (Markus Schwabe/CBC)

Science North has been getting between 10 and 50 children with programming similar to what the Sudbury science centre offers on PA days.

Senior scientist Cathy Stadder Wise says they didn't know what to expect.

"Families have a bunch of different kinds of resources at their hands," Stadder Wise said. "They have their friends, they have their vacation time, they have their own flex schedules, they have two-parent families working...there's all sorts of choices that parents make."

"We just wanted to be another one on their list," she said.

If the rotating strikes end up turning into a prolonged work stoppage, Stadder Wise said the centre isn't making any definite plans to ramp up their programming.

"Really the numbers are variable, it's based on the the unions that are in play and we try and offer kids a good experience when they're here, and we're just trying to support families anyway we can."

"We'll see what our members and the public are interested in and then we'll just cross that bridge when we get to it."

The Ontario government is refunding parents for extra child care costs during these strikes, with over half a million applications received so far.