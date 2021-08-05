The 2021 Sudbury Camino– a 30 kilometre route that tours Ramsey Lake– is taking place this weekend.

Rainbow Routes organized the event as a way to encourage people to get out and explore the city.

Daniel Barrette, executive director of the group, says the busier the pace of life gets, the more important it is to take time exploring Sudbury.

"We live in a busy society. There's a lot of distractions, a lot of things going on," Barrette said. "The Camino is about slowing down the pace, walking more slowly, being aware of your environment, of yourself."

Barrette acknowledges it can be a big hike for most people, but travellers can break it up into sections and do it over several days.

"Really, in the summer months, in the peak of things, is the time to hit the trails," Barrette said. "Challenge yourself, your mind, your body, and just appreciate the nature and the wilderness and these beautiful sites that are here in Sudbury."

The hike loops Ramsey Lake, and features lookout points and mindfulness activities along the way.

Rainbow Routes put together its Sudbury Camino trail map, which people can download by visiting the Rainbow Routes web site. (www.rainbowroutes.com)

"We propose the starting location at the old St. Joseph Hospital, the municipal parking lot there," he said. "And then you head along Ramsey Lake Boardwalk at the Lake Laurentian area and then explore Minnow Lake."

"We're also excited this year, because we put together a mindful moment booklet to accompany you along the route," he said.

"We thought this would just create a little spark and create a little something new for the experience."

Regardless of how people want to participate, they should still register if you plan to take part.

"In that registration process we just ask if you're doing it on your own or in sections or otherwise," Barrette said.

"It's really to engage everybody to partake in something that pushes your own barriers and limitations a little bit more."

Barrette says the event this Saturday will have washroom and water facilities set up along the route.

They're also encouraging people to take photos along their journey and post them on social media.